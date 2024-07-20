Surprising Facts about self-sexual stimulation

Masturbation is a natural, healthy and the most easy way to explore your sexuality. Everyone goes through the urge of masturbation starting from their adolescence

Masturbation can release adrenaline, oxytocin, endorphins and serotonin – helping you regulate stress and boost your overall mood. The release of endorphins can also help you lower your blood pressure and act as a sleeping aid.

A 2016 study linked men aged 40-49 who were frequent “users” (21 or more ejaculations a month) with a better body mass index and a lower risk of prostate cancer.

In females, the muscular attention to the area has also been known to relieve menstrual cramps. Regular masturbation can keep oneself sexually and physically confident.

In 2009, Indiana University’s National Survey Of Sexual Health And Behavior (one of the largest of its kind in the world), found that 84% of men aged 25-29 have enjoyed themselves in the past year (compared to 72% of women). Of course, as we age, the number steadily decreases, though 46% of men and 33% of women aged 70 and over still performed solo.

Sex offers many benefits than just a pleasurable orgasm. And masturbation can encourage a more positive self-image.