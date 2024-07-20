Tata Motors unveils mid-size SUV ‘Curvv’: Details

Mumbai: Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv mid-size SUV. The SUV will be launched in the Indian markets on August 7. The Tata Curvv will be available in multiple powertrains — petrol, diesel and electric. While the Tata Curvv EV (electric vehicle) will be introduced initially, it will be followed by the Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine).

The Tata Curvv will debut in two new colour options — Virtual Sunrise in the Tata Curvv EV and Gold Essence in the Tata Curvv ICE. The Tata Curvv gets an LED lighting system, with LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED taillights. An LED strip runs across the width of the vehicle at the rear. It drives on 17-inch alloys.

Also Read: 40 killed after boat catches fire

Inside the cabin, the Tata Curvv is expected to get features like a floating touchscreen infotainment display, a fully digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel with a touch panel, front ventilated seats, and touch-based HVAC controls. The vehicle boasts a 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof as well.

As per reports, the Tata Curvv ICE will get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with multiple manual and automatic transmission options. The Tata Curvv EV range is expected to be over 450km on a single full charge.

The Tata Curvv range is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom). This includes the Tata Curvv ICE from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Tata Curvv EV from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).