UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni Resigns, Citing Personal Reasons

UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni has resigned, citing personal reasons, but his resignation has not been accepted yet. He submitted his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, stepping down from his position nearly five years before his term was scheduled to end in 2029. Soni had assumed the role of Chairperson on May 16, 2023, after serving as a Member since 2017.

Soni’s resignation comes on the heels of the UPSC’s recent action against IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who was accused of falsifying her identity to gain additional attempts in the civil services exam. The UPSC filed a criminal complaint and initiated measures to bar her from future examinations. Soni’s leadership has been marked by a strong stance against malpractice and irregularities in the exam process.

Before joining the UPSC, Soni had a distinguished academic career, serving as Vice-Chancellor at two universities and teaching political science at Sardar Patel University for over two decades. He made history as the youngest Vice-Chancellor in India at the time, leading The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda from 2005 to 2008. Soni’s resignation has sparked speculation about the reasons behind his sudden departure from the UPSC.