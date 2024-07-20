Veteran Agriculturist Kamala Pujari passes away at 73

Agriculturist Kamala Pujari, renowned for her work in organic farming and preservation of indigenous paddy varieties, passed away at the age of 73 on Saturday at Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital. She had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and suffered a cardiac arrest on the morning of her death.

Born in Koraput and belonging to the Paroja tribe, Pujari was celebrated globally for her efforts in preserving over 100 paddy varieties, along with various types of turmeric and cumin. She was known for her dedication to teaching organic farming practices, especially to women in rural areas, often traveling barefoot to spread her knowledge. In recognition of her contributions, she was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2019.

Her passing has been met with widespread mourning. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow, praising Pujari as an exceptional agriculturist whose legacy in organic farming will be remembered for years to come.