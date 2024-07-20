Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bad Newz’ Rakes in Rs 8.62 Crore on Opening Day

The comedy film “Bad Newz”, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has earned Rs 8.62 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. The film, directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta, and Karan Johar, was released in theaters across India on Friday.

Dharma Productions, Karan Johar’s production banner, shared the film’s day one numbers on social media, congratulating the team on the successful opening. The studio posted a poster announcing the collection, stating that “Bad Newz” has won hearts on its first day.

“Bad Newz” is a comedy inspired by true events, exploring the rare phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation, where twin children have the same mother but different biological fathers. The film also features Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role. With its unique storyline and talented cast, “Bad Newz” is expected to continue performing well at the box office.