Working over 55 hours weekly raises stroke risk by 35%

Long working hours account for about one-third of the total estimated work-related illness burden, being the risk factor with the highest occupational disease burden. WHO and ILO statistics indicate that working 55 or more hours per week is associated with a 35% greater risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease compared to working 35-40 hours per week. This “work intensification” may be the new normal for many, possibly due to increased stress. High stress hormone levels can raise the risk of clogged arteries and blood clots, leading to strokes and heart attacks.

The harmful effects of long working hours extend beyond stress. They can disrupt sleep, lead to poor eating habits, reduce exercise, strain relationships, and increase indulgence in smoking and alcohol. These factors contribute to a higher predisposition to high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and a sedentary lifestyle, as well as ignoring warning signs of health issues, delaying treatment.

To manage work stress and excess hours, it’s crucial to watch for burnout signs like self-neglect, mental health issues, and difficulty balancing work and family life. Maintaining a work-life balance, setting boundaries, and engaging in activities like walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, and meditation can alleviate stress. The government should also regulate working hours to protect worker health and well-being.