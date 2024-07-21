14 Indians freed from cybercrime slavery in Cambodia

Fourteen Indian nationals, forced into cybercrime slavery in Cambodia, were rescued on Saturday. The Indian embassy, in collaboration with Cambodian authorities, facilitated their release. The rescued individuals are now under the care of an NGO working with Cambodia’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation.

The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh had provided specific inputs to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of the 14 Indians who had been scammed with fraudulent job offers. The embassy has been actively working on their expeditious return home and remains committed to their welfare. So far, over 650 Indian nationals have been rescued and repatriated, having fallen victim to similar scams.

The Embassy continues to work closely with Cambodian authorities to ensure the safe and prompt repatriation of the rescued nationals. It advises Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution with job offers in Cambodia and report any suspicious activities immediately. A UN report from August 2023 revealed that at least 120,000 people in Myanmar and 100,000 in Cambodia were forced into cyber-fraud schemes, highlighting the scale of the issue.