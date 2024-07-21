14-year-old dies from Nipah virus in Malappuram

A 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad Panchayat in Malappuram, who tested positive for the Nipah virus, died on Sunday at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The teenager had been in critical condition since Saturday and was on life support before passing away. Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the boy was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the student, who had recently consumed an Indian hog plum during a school outing, may have contracted the Nipah virus. The child began showing symptoms on July 15 and was diagnosed with Nipah on July 20. One individual who had close contact with the boy is now showing symptoms, and all those in contact with the patient are under medical observation.

In response to the outbreak, restrictions have been implemented in the Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats. Currently, 246 people are under observation, with 63 considered high-risk. The boy’s health had deteriorated over five days, beginning with a fever that led to visits to various hospitals. His parents and uncle are now under close medical surveillance, following health department guidelines.