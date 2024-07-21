Ankola landslide: Army joins search; ISRO to provide satellite images

The central government is deploying army personnel to search for Arjun from Kozhikode and two others who went missing in a massive landslide at Shirur in Karnataka’s Ankola. A team of 60 soldiers from Belagavi is expected to arrive at the site on Sunday around 11 am, following a request from Arjun’s family. The Karnataka government has also sought ISRO’s help to obtain satellite images of the area during the landslide. ISRO chairman Dr. S Somanath assured MP K C Venugopal that these images would be provided.

Karwar MLA informed the media that NDRF and SDRF personnel resumed their search for the missing individuals on Sunday at 7:30 am. Concerns have been raised about the ongoing rescue efforts due to the risk of further mudslides. There are also allegations of poor coordination among senior officials overseeing the rescue operations. Arjun, a lorry driver, went missing on Tuesday, and his family expressed their loss of faith in the NDRF and Navy’s search efforts, urging for army involvement. They have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to expedite the deployment of the army or allow volunteer rescuers from Kerala to assist.

Arjun’s family mentioned that his phone was ringing and the GPS tracker on his truck was active on Friday, indicating the vehicle is buried under the debris. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has been in contact with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding the issue. The family last spoke to Arjun on Monday, and six bodies have been recovered since the landslide on July 16. Vehicular traffic on National Highway 66 has been temporarily suspended due to the landslide.