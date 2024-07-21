Another Train Derailment in India: Alwar-Mathura Goods Train Derails, No Injuries

In a worrying trend of train accidents across India, a goods train derailed early Sunday morning (July 21) on the Mathura-Alwar railway track. The derailment, which occurred around 2:30 am, involved three coaches but thankfully resulted in no casualties. The incident took place on a side line of the yard, leaving the main Delhi-Alwar route unaffected. By 9 am, officials had cleared the track, and normal railway operations resumed, with authorities ensuring minimal disruption despite dramatic visuals of the derailment circulating on social media.

This derailment is part of a troubling series of train accidents in India. Earlier this month, a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, disrupting the Ghaziabad-Moradabad section. Approximately 12 coaches went off the tracks in the Kalyanpura area, causing significant delays on the Lucknow-Delhi railway route. Rajkumar Singh, DRM of Moradabad, stated that efforts were prioritized to restore traffic as soon as possible. Additionally, the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, resulting in at least four deaths and several injuries, with six coaches derailing between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations.

Further adding to the series of unfortunate events, a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat on Friday. Though no injuries were reported, the train was re-railed by 5:39 pm, over two hours after the derailment at 3:05 pm. The Western Railway’s Mumbai division also reported a derailment of a trolley wheel inside the Dungri station yard, which did not affect the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. The frequent occurrence of such accidents has raised concerns about railway safety, particularly as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed safety issues at the Western Railway headquarters during these incidents.