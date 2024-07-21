Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return as violence claims 110+ lives

Escalating violence in Bangladesh has claimed over 100 lives, prompting the Indian government to take swift action for the safety of its nationals. Efforts to facilitate the return of Indian students and other citizens have intensified. Reports indicate that nearly 778 Indian students have returned via land ports, and an additional 200 have flown back from Dhaka and Chittagong. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively coordinating these repatriations. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in constant communication with over 4,000 Indian students still in Bangladesh, providing updates and facilitating their safe exit.

Additionally, the Indian government is assisting students from Nepal and Bhutan with their transit into India. Approximately 15,000 Indian nationals are in Bangladesh, and security escorts have been arranged for road travel where necessary to ensure their safe return. The Indian High Commission, along with its assistant high commissions, is working closely with Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard its citizens.