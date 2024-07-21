Best skincare routine to use in your 30s

Morning Skincare Routine
1. Cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser to remove impurities without stripping your skin of natural oils.
2. Toner: Apply a hydrating toner to balance your skin’s pH and prep it for the next steps.
3. Antioxidant Serum: Use a Vitamin C serum to protect your skin from environmental damage and brighten your complexion.
4. Eye Cream: Apply an eye cream with peptides or hyaluronic acid to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
5. Moisturizer: Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.
6. Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day, regardless of the weather.
Evening Skincare Routine
1. Cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser to remove makeup and impurities.
2. Exfoliant: Exfoliate 2-3 times a week with a chemical exfoliant like glycolic or lactic acid.
3. Toner: Reapply a hydrating toner to refresh your skin.
4. Retinol/Treatment Serum: Incorporate a retinol serum to boost collagen production and reduce fine lines.
5. Eye Cream: Use an eye cream with retinol or peptides to target specific concerns around the eyes.
6. Hydrating Serum: Apply a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid or niacinamide.
7. Moisturizer/Night Cream: Use a richer moisturizer or night cream for intense hydration and skin repair overnight.
