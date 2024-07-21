Best skincare routine to use in your 30s

Morning Skincare Routine

1. Cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser to remove impurities without stripping your skin of natural oils.

2. Toner: Apply a hydrating toner to balance your skin’s pH and prep it for the next steps.

3. Antioxidant Serum: Use a Vitamin C serum to protect your skin from environmental damage and brighten your complexion.

4. Eye Cream: Apply an eye cream with peptides or hyaluronic acid to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

5. Moisturizer: Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

6. Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day, regardless of the weather.

Evening Skincare Routine

1. Cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser to remove makeup and impurities.

2. Exfoliant: Exfoliate 2-3 times a week with a chemical exfoliant like glycolic or lactic acid.

3. Toner: Reapply a hydrating toner to refresh your skin.

4. Retinol/Treatment Serum: Incorporate a retinol serum to boost collagen production and reduce fine lines.

5. Eye Cream: Use an eye cream with retinol or peptides to target specific concerns around the eyes.

6. Hydrating Serum: Apply a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid or niacinamide.

7. Moisturizer/Night Cream: Use a richer moisturizer or night cream for intense hydration and skin repair overnight.