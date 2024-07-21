Government Approves Review of Private Member’s Bill for Free Internet

The government has approved the review of a private member’s bill aiming to ensure free internet access for all citizens, including those in backward and remote regions. Introduced by CPI(M) member V Sivadasan in December 2023, the bill proposes that no citizen should be charged any fees that would hinder their access to the internet. The Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has informed the Rajya Sabha secretary-general that the president has recommended the bill for consideration.

The bill seeks to extend the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression by making internet access a universal right. It mandates that the government either directly provide internet access or fully subsidize services to ensure equal access. Special measures are to be taken for citizens in less accessible areas to bridge the digital divide.

Additionally, the bill proposes that the central government fund states through grants to support the implementation of this provision. The aim is to enhance the ability of all citizens to exercise their fundamental rights and bridge the existing digital gaps.