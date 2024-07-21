IMD red alert: Heavy rains forecast for Gujarat and other states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Uttarakhand, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days. Gujarat is expected to experience intense rain from July 21 to 24, while Uttarakhand will face heavy downpours from July 21 to 22. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in states such as Himachal Pradesh and the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The IMD’s forecast indicates that heavy rains will impact regions including Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, and Madhya Pradesh until July 24. Vidarbha is expected to receive significant rainfall on July 21 and 22, with Chhattisgarh and Coastal Karnataka seeing heavy rain on July 21. Other areas expected to experience heavy rainfall on July 21 include North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. In Delhi, light rains or thunderstorms are predicted for the next three days until July 24.

In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely in districts such as Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu. Heavy rainfall is also predicted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from July 20 to 22; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on July 22 and 23; Bihar on July 23 and 24; and Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka over the next five days. Isolated heavy rains are expected in West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana from July 21 to 24; West Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh from July 22 to 24; Punjab on July 22 and 23; and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan over the next five days.