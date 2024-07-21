Internet, SMS Blocked in Haryana’s Nuh for 24 Hours Ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra

The Haryana government has ordered a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was marred by violence last year. The measure aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors on social media platforms and to maintain public peace and order.

The suspension follows concerns about potential unrest and disruption, as reported by local officials and security agencies. In July 2023, violence during the same yatra led to the deaths of six individuals, including home guards, an imam, and a Bajrang Dal member. The conflict involved attacks on a mosque, Muslim homes, and shops, with allegations of inflammatory speeches exacerbating tensions.

The incident also drew criticism of the BJP government’s handling of the violence, with a fact-finding report accusing the police of biased arrests against Muslims. The report noted a large number of arrests and demolitions in the aftermath, suggesting a disproportionate response.