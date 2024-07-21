Landslide near Kedarnath: 3 dead, 2 injured as boulders hit hiking route

At least three people were killed and two others injured on Sunday, July 21, when boulders rolled onto the Kedarnath hiking route in Uttarakhand, near Gauri Kund. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene after receiving information about the disaster. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the incident in a social media post, stating he was in constant communication with officials and emphasizing that relief and rescue work was ongoing.

Chief Minister Dhami conveyed his condolences and instructed that immediate and adequate treatment be provided to the injured. He expressed his sorrow for the loss of lives and hoped for strength for the bereaved families. Dhami’s message highlighted the continuous efforts to manage the situation and ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals in the affected area.

In related news, the Tanakpur Champawat National Highway was blocked on July 19 due to debris from a landslide triggered by intermittent rainfall. Earlier, on July 10, a landslide near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel blocked the Badrinath National Highway, though traffic was partially resumed near Joshimath. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand over the past few days have caused multiple landslides, disrupting travel on major highways, including the route to Badrinath.