Opposition’s Pre-Budget Session Demands: Bihar Special Status, NEET Controversy, and More

The central government is preparing for a potentially turbulent Parliament session beginning on July 22. During a pre-Budget session meeting on Sunday, various Opposition parties raised several contentious issues, such as special status for Bihar, the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, and the Kanwar order. Congress demanded the deputy speaker’s post for the Opposition, while MP Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the NEET-UG controversy and alleged misuse of agencies like the ED and CBI. Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav addressed the Uttar Pradesh government’s directive for eateries along the Kanwariya route, and the YSR Congress discussed targeting of its leaders by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, seeking intervention from the Centre.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh noted that JD(U) and YSRCP requested special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. However, he found it unusual that the TDP remained silent on the issue. Leaders present at the all-party meeting included BJP president JP Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Rajnath Singh, and other prominent figures like AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD’s Abhay Kushwaha, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav, and NCP’s Praful Patel. BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra emphasized Odisha’s demand for special category status and addressed issues such as the non-revision of coal royalty and declining central funds.

The session, starting on Monday and running until August 12, will include 19 sittings. The government plans to present six bills, including one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and seek Parliament’s approval for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday.