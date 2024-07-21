Parliament’s monsoon session starts Monday: 6 key bills to be introduced

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on June 22 and continue until August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the full budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 23, along with the economic survey report on the first day. The central government plans to introduce six key bills during this session, including the Indian Aviation Bill, the Finance Bill 2024, the Boilers Bill, the Coffee Bill, the Rubber Bill, and the Disaster Management Amendment Bill, which aims to update pre-Independence laws.

Earlier this year, Nirmala Sitharaman presented an interim budget for 2024-25 in February. With the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, the new government is now set to present a full budget. The session will span 19 days, focusing on significant legislative developments.

In related news, the Editors Guild of India has called on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to address concerns about press freedom. The guild has raised alarms over increasing governmental pressure on the media, which they believe threatens democratic values in India. They have urged Parliament to consider these issues and propose amendments to media laws to protect press freedom.