Woman dies due to alleged medical negligence in TVM

A woman named Krishna Thankappan, 28, from Kattakkada, died after allegedly being given an injection at Neyyattinkara Government Taluk Hospital. Krishna was brought to the hospital’s casualty ward on Saturday due to severe stomach pain. Her relatives accused the duty doctor of administering an injection without considering her asthma and allergy conditions.

Krishna’s brother claimed she was not in a critical condition when she arrived at the hospital. However, after receiving the injection, she reportedly fell unconscious. As her condition worsened, she was transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital. Sadly, Krishna passed away while undergoing treatment there on Sunday morning. The family has accused the doctor at the Taluk hospital of medical negligence.

The doctor, however, denied administering any injection to Krishna. Despite this, Krishna’s brother said he had recorded a voice clip where the doctor allegedly admitted to giving the injection. Following the family’s complaint, the Kattakkada police have registered a case against the doctor.