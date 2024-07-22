108 ambulance staff to strike over delayed wages

The 108 ambulance workers in Kerala, led by the CITU, will escalate their protest into a full strike, citing that EMR Green Health Services has failed to pay salaries by the promised 7th of each month. Despite the Kerala Medical Services Corporation providing the necessary funds, the company has not paid the workers’ June wages. The complete strike is set for Tuesday (July 23).

The protest, which began on July 16, involves a non-cooperation movement where workers have not recorded patient trip details. The strike has gained momentum with support from labor organizations like CITU and BMS. Although the Medical Service Corporation provided Rs 3.8 crore, the company claims this amount is insufficient to cover salaries, prompting allegations from labor leaders that funds are being diverted for other expenses like fuel, maintenance, and medical supplies.

Amid concerns over Nipah, fever, and other infectious diseases, workers accuse the government of remaining silent despite warnings that the strike will disrupt patient transfers. Some employees in Kollam, under CITU, are not participating in the strike, allowing services to proceed normally there. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation has Rs 75 crores in outstanding funds since September 2023, and the contract company has urged the health minister and the director of the medical services corporation to intervene and ensure the payment of due amounts.