Commodity Market: Gold price slides down again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower again in Kerala. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 54,160, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold price declined by Rs 840 per 8 gram in last five days. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 54,240 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7521.7 per gram up by Rs.732. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6889.9 per gram up by Rs.670.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.16%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.67%. The cost of silver is Rs.89160.0 per kg up by Rs.90 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened up by 0.27% or Rs 194 at Rs 73,184 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened up by 0.03% or Rs 30 at Rs 89,676 per kilogram. Gold prices went down Rs 1,100/10 gram in the last 2 trading sessions while silver fell by Rs 1,850/kg in the same time period. On Friday, gold futures settled at Rs 2,990 per 10 gram with a loss of 1.57% and silver r futures settled at Rs 89,646 per kilogram with a loss of 2.32%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,408.19 per ounce. Prices scaled an all-time high of $2,483.60 last week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,410.40. Price of spot silver gained 0.3% to $29.34 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.9% at $970.65 and palladium rose 1.6% to $920.83.