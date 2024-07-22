Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 44,344 crore in Indian markets this month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested around Rs 44,344 crore in equity and debt markets so far this month. According to the data with the depositories, FPIs have invested worth Rs 30,771 crore in equity and Rs 13,573 crore in debt. They were buyers in autos, capital goods, healthcare, IT, telecom and oil and gas sectors.

This came following an inflow of Rs 26,565 crore in equities in June on the back of political stability and a sharp rebound in markets. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.