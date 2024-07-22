Goa bans visits to Dudhsagar waterfalls over safety concerns

South India has experienced significant rainfall over the past month, causing disruptions in various districts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Among the highlights of this monsoon season is the stunning Dudhsagar Falls, located on the Karnataka-Goa border. Recently captured drone footage of the waterfall has gained widespread attention on social media for its majestic flow.

Renowned for its natural beauty, Dudhsagar Falls has been a focal point as the monsoon intensifies. The waterfall cascades with such force that it appears like milk flowing over the rocks. Nestled in the Western Ghats, it pours into Varunarbhata, captivating viewers with its grandeur. Despite disputes between Karnataka and Goa over a multi-purpose project, the falls continue to flow freely, originating from the Mahadayi River. Situated just 80 kilometers from Belgaum, Karnataka, the falls are among the highest in India, leaving visitors enchanted.

Due to recent safety concerns, the Goa government has implemented measures to protect tourists. Several accidents have occurred from visitors venturing too close to the edge of the falls. With the current increase in water flow and continuous rainfall, the risk of such incidents has heightened. As a precaution, the Goa government has imposed a temporary ban on visiting Dudhsagar Falls. Visitors can now only view the falls safely via the Konkan Railway, ensuring their safety while still allowing them to enjoy the scenic beauty from a distance.