Govt lifts ban on employees joining RSS

The Modi-led government recently lifted the ban on government officers participating in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities, a move that has faced strong criticism from Congress leaders. BJP’s IT department head, Amit Malviya, announced on X that the Modi government had withdrawn an “unconstitutional” directive issued 58 years ago. He explained that the ban was initially imposed following a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament on November 7, 1966, which resulted in police firing and deaths, prompting Indira Gandhi to ban government employees from joining the RSS.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh shared an office memorandum dated July 9, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, which formally removed the mention of the RSS from the original orders dating back to 1966, 1970, and 1980. Ramesh criticized the decision by referencing Sardar Patel’s 1948 ban on the RSS following Gandhi’s assassination, which was later lifted on assurances of good behavior. He also noted that despite the assurances, the RSS never flew the national flag in Nagpur.

Ramesh further commented on the implications of this decision, suggesting it might lead to a change in the dress code for bureaucrats, hinting at the RSS’s traditional attire. This decision to allow government employees to join the RSS has sparked a significant political debate, reflecting deep-seated historical and ideological divides.