Heavy rain: Flights cancelled, waterlogging in many areas

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, causing significant disruptions to flight operations and flooding roads in various parts of the city. Officials reported that flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice briefly due to poor weather and low visibility, leading to the cancellation of 36 flights, including those of IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara. In total, 18 arrivals and 18 departures were canceled, with many flights being diverted to nearby airports, primarily Ahmedabad.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that by 4 pm, Mumbai had received 82 mm of rain, with the eastern suburbs getting 96 mm and the western suburbs 90 mm. Despite the heavy downpour, suburban train services on the Western and Central Railway routes operated normally, although trains on the Harbour Line experienced delays due to waterlogging near several stations. Numerous buses were diverted, and several key roads and subways, including the Andheri Subway, Khar Subway, and Maharashtra Nagar subway, were closed due to flooding, causing significant traffic disruptions and stranding vehicles in areas like Wadala and Matunga.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed officials to remain on high alert due to the heavy rains affecting several parts of Maharashtra. He emphasized the need for the State Disaster Response Force, local administrations, civic bodies, and police to stay updated on weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and to plan relief efforts accordingly to assist affected citizens.