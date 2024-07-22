Heavy rain to persist in northern districts; Yellow alert for 2

Kerala’s northern regions, including Kannur and Kasaragod districts, are expected to experience persistent rainfall on Monday (July 22), with a yellow alert issued for these areas. Heavy downpours are anticipated in some locations, and strong waves are likely to impact the state’s coastline, necessitating extra caution in coastal regions of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rain is expected in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. Rain began in Thiruvananthapuram this morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the district over the next three hours, accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50 km per hour. Kollam is likely to experience moderate rain in isolated spots with gusty winds up to 40 kmph, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts may see isolated light rain and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience rough seas and high waves ranging from 2.3 to 3.2 meters until 11:30 pm tomorrow. Fishermen and coastal residents in these areas are advised to exercise special caution, as the rough seas are likely to intensify. People should avoid dangerous areas as instructed by authorities, and fishing vessels should be securely tied up in the harbor. Additionally, trips to the beach and recreational sea activities should be completely avoided.