Indian Railways announces two pairs of special trains: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains at special fares. The decision was taken for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra passenger traffic.

The details of the special trains are as under:

Train No. 09043/09044 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur – Dahanu Road (Bi-Weekly) Special [22 Trips]

Train No. 09043 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Tuesday & Sunday at 00.05 hrs, and will reach Gorakhpur at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 23rd July 2024 to 27th August 2024.

Similarly, Train No. 09044 Gorakhpur – Dahanu Road Special will depart from Gorakhpur every Wednesday & Monday at 13.00 hrs and will reach Dahanu Road at 22.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 24th July 2024 to 28th August 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Surat, Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti, and Khalilabad station in both directions.

Train No. 09043 will have an additional halt at Borivali, Palghar & Dahanu Road stations. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09041/09042 Udhna–Chhapra (Unreserved) Weekly Special [12 Trips]

Train No. 09041 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna every Sunday at 11.15 hrs and will reach Chhapra at 19.00 hrs the next day.

This train will run from 21st July 2024 to 25th August 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09042 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra every Monday at 23.00 hrs and will arrive at Udhna at 06.45 hrs on Wednesday. This train will run from 22nd July 2024 to 26th August 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Amalner, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur City and Ballia station in both directions.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

The Booking for Train No. 09043 are open at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in