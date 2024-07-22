IRCTC offers air package tours to Thailand: Details

Kochi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to Thailand. The five-day IRCTC tour package departs from Kochi on August 23, 2024. The tour will cover Bangkok and Pattaya.

The tour include the Sriracha Tiger Sanctuary, the Alcazar Show in Pattaya, speedboat trip to Coral Island, Pattaya Floating Market, Nong Nooch Botanical Garden, Safari World, and Marine Park. The tour is priced at Rs 57,650. This tour package includes round-trip flight tickets from Kochi to Bangkok, AC vehicle transportation, comfortable accommodation, meals at Indian restaurants, entry tickets to various attractions, services of an English-speaking local guide, visa expenses, and travel insurance. Seats are limited.

For more information contact 8547845881. Information is also available on IRCTC website.