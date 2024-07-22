Kamala Harris gains full support of Democratic State Chairs

All 50 Democratic Party state chairs have united behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s new presidential nominee, sources reveal. This decision followed a conference call on Sunday after President Joe Biden announced he would step aside as the party’s candidate. One source confirmed there was “full support” for Harris to lead the ticket.

The Democratic Party is making a significant and historic decision by turning to Vice President Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate. The move bets that a Black woman can overcome racism, sexism, and her own political challenges to defeat Republican Donald Trump. While many Democrats quickly rallied behind Harris after Biden’s sudden exit, some influential party members, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, remained silent.

President Joe Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he was ending his campaign for reelection but would remain president for the rest of his term. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he endorsed Harris, stating, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.” Biden’s decision followed weeks of pressure from Democratic lawmakers and donors concerned about his ability to win and serve another term.