Karnataka to pass bill extending IT work hours to 14

The Karnataka Labor Department is contemplating increasing IT employees’ work hours from the current 9 hours to 14 hours, causing widespread concern among professionals in the sector. Reports suggest that the department is nearing a final decision on this extension, influenced by pressure from IT and BT companies, and may soon implement the new regulation.

The proposal has sparked significant backlash from IT employees, who recently voiced their strong opposition during a meeting with the Labor Department and the IT Employees Association. They argue that such extended hours could lead to increased mental stress and potential workplace violence. Despite the objections, the government faces mounting pressure to proceed with the legislation.

Critics argue that extending work hours without corresponding salary increases is unfair and detrimental to employees’ well-being. IT employees have written letters to the government and the Labor Department, urging them not to pass the law. The government must now balance the demands of IT companies with the rights and welfare of their employees.