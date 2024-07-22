Kerala doctors threaten protest over action in woman’s injection death

A 28-year-old woman, Krishna Thankappan from Malayinkeezhu, died after allegedly receiving an injection at Neyyattinkara Government Taluk Hospital. She was rushed to the hospital on Saturday for severe stomach pain. Her family claims the attending physician ignored her pre-existing asthma and allergies before administering the injection. Krishna, initially treated for kidney stones on July 15, rapidly declined after the injection and lost consciousness. Despite being transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital, she died on Sunday morning. Her family has accused the Taluk hospital doctor of medical negligence.

Following a complaint from Krishna’s family, the police registered a case against Dr. Vinu of Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital under Section 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. On Sunday evening, Krishna’s relatives protested at the Taluk hospital, demanding action against the responsible doctors. The protest ended after the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) assured them that measures would be taken against the accused doctors.

The Kerala Government Medical Officer’s Association (KGMOA) warned of a strong protest if punitive actions are taken against the doctor. This statement came after the ADM assured locals that the doctor would be suspended for the incident. The primary cause of death was identified as anaphylactic shock from a rare drug reaction. KGMOA emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the cause of death, cautioning against emotional and unfair punitive measures against the doctor.