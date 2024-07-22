Know how to enable app lock on WhatsApp Web

Mumbai: WhatsApp, owned by Meta is the most popular instant messaging platform. It has over 2 billion users globally. Recently, it added a new ‘Favourites’ option in the chat list, allowing users to prioritise their most frequent chats for easier access. It also allow its users to hide their display picture from strangers, conceal their online status, lock chats, and set status for selected contacts.

For those using WhatsApp on the web, there is a privacy feature that enables users to lock their WhatsApp to prevent unauthorised access to their chats. This feature also includes a timer that automatically locks the user’s profile after a certain period of inactivity.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable app lock on WhatsApp Web

1. Log in to your WhatsApp profile on the web.

2. On the home page, click on the three-dot menu at the top right corner.

3. From the menu, select ‘Settings’ and go to ‘Privacy.’

4. Scroll down to find ‘App Lock’ in the Privacy settings.

5. Set your password and re-confirm it on the next column.

6. Choose the time interval after which you want your WhatsApp profile to be locked on the following screen.

This is how you can set app lock on WhatsApp Web and protect your privacy.