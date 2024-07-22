Market valuation of 8 of top-10 firms gain by Rs 2.10 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 8 of the top 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 2,10,330.26 crore this week. The BSE Sensex increased by 85.31 points, or 0.10%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached a new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Muharram. Market capitalization is the number of a company’s shares outstanding multiplied by the current price per single share.

The market valuation of TCS surged by Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore. LIC’s market capitalization rose by Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added Rs 33,569.16 crore to reach a valuation of Rs 7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India’s market cap increased by Rs 26,372.23 crore to Rs 7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s market cap soared by Rs 24,494.49 crore to Rs 6,40,651.30 crore, and ITC’s valuation jumped by Rs 19,420.52 crore to Rs 5,92,679.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation went up by Rs 16,223.03 crore to Rs 8,31,928.39 crore, and ICICI Bank’s market cap climbed by Rs 10,863.44 crore to Rs 8,78,531.60 crore.

Conversely, Reliance Industries saw its valuation decline by Rs 56,799.01 crore to Rs 21,03,829.74 crore, while HDFC Bank’s market cap fell by Rs 13,124.01 crore to Rs 12,22,701.34 crore.

In the top 10 rankings, Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.