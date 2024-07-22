Redmi launches K70 Extreme Edition: Details

Mumbai: Redmi K70 Extreme Edition has been launched in China. Price of Redmi K70 Extreme Edition starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000). Meanwhile, a Redmi K70 Ultra Supreme Champion Edition with 24GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

The Redmi K70 Extreme Edition is offered in Snow White, Ice Blue, and Ink Feather Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Redmi K70 Ultra Supreme Champion Edition is offered in Green and Orange shades.

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi K70 Extreme Edition runs on the company’s new HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution (1,220×2,712 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is touted to deliver 3840Hz frequency PWM dimming and has glass protection.

Redmi K70 Extreme Edition runs on the 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera sensor with 1/1.56-inch size, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K70 Extreme Edition include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, light sensors, gyroscope, infrared remote control and optical distance sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It includes an X-axis linear vibration motor for gaming and a 3D ice-cooling system for thermal management. The handset also features stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.