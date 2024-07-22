SC grants bail to Ajay Mishra’s son in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that resulted in eight deaths. The court imposed restrictions on Mishra’s movement, allowing him to stay only in Delhi or Lucknow. This decision follows the interim bail granted to Mishra on January 25 of the previous year, where the Supreme Court described the violence as a “ghastly incident.”

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, who constituted the bench, also extended bail to several farmers involved in the case. The court instructed the trial court to expedite the proceedings, highlighting that only seven out of 117 witnesses had been examined so far. The Supreme Court stressed the need to finalize the interim bail order and urged the lower court to prioritize this case along with other urgent matters.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred on October 3, 2021, during a farmers’ protest against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit. A vehicle allegedly linked to Ashish Mishra drove through the crowd, killing four farmers. In retaliation, the driver and two BJP workers were lynched by protesters, and a journalist also died. Ashish Mishra was arrested shortly after the incident, with police suggesting the act was premeditated. The event led to a series of complex legal proceedings.