Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on July 22. BSE Sensex settled at 80,525.22, down 79.43 points or 0.10 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 24,509.30, down 21.60 points or 0.09 percent.

About 1953 shares advanced, 1575 shares declined, and 116 shares unchanged. Top gainers were were Grasim Industries, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Consumer and Infosys. Top losers included Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI Life Insurance.

On the sectoral front, auto, capital goods, healthcare, metal and power indices went up 1 percent each, while selling was seen in the media, bank, IT, realty and FMCG. The BSE midcap index added 1.3 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.8 percent.