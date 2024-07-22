Swiss Open: India’s Yuki Bhambri clinches men’s doubles title

Gstaad: In tennis, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivett won the men’s doubles title at the Swiss Open ATP Tour tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland. The Indo-French pair defeated French pair of Ugo Humbert and Fabrice Martin in the final by ‘3-6, 6-3, 10-6’.
This was the third ATP doubles title for the 32-year-old Bhambri. This is the year’s second ATP Tour title for the Indo-French pair. Bhambri and Olivetti also won the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich in April.
Bhambri had won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He reached the top 50 in the doubles rankings on June 24.
