Swiss Open: India’s Yuki Bhambri clinches men’s doubles title

Gstaad: In tennis, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivett won the men’s doubles title at the Swiss Open ATP Tour tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland. The Indo-French pair defeated French pair of Ugo Humbert and Fabrice Martin in the final by ‘3-6, 6-3, 10-6’.

This was the third ATP doubles title for the 32-year-old Bhambri. This is the year’s second ATP Tour title for the Indo-French pair. Bhambri and Olivetti also won the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich in April.

Also Read: India’s real GDP forecasted to grow 6.5%-7% in 2024-25: Economic survey highlights

Bhambri had won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He reached the top 50 in the doubles rankings on June 24.