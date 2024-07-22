Switch Mobility launches new electric light commercial vehicle: Details

Mumbai: Switch Mobility, has started the customer deliveries of IeV3 electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV). Switch Mobility is Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle (EV) arm.

The Switch IeV3 sits in the 1.25 ton payload category. It was unveiled Unveiled in September 2023. It is produced at company’s production line in Hosur and is now available across 30 dealerships in India.

The Switch IeV3 has a 40kW/190Nm electric motor paired with a 25.6kWh battery. The claimed range is 120km on a single full charge, while the payload capacity is 1,250kg. It can be fully charged in six hours using a standard 3.3kW charger, while it is also compatible with a 30kW DC fast charger.

The Switch iON system, a proprietary connected technology telematics solution, is claimed to enhance the eLCV’s efficiency and performance. It provides real-time data and analytics, enabling businesses to monitor and optimise their fleet operations.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Details

Earlier this year in March, the Switch IeV4’s customer delivery started. This vehicle was showcased along with the Switch IeV3 in September 2023.

The Switch IeV4 has a payload capacity of 1,700kg. It is equipped with a 32.2kWh battery, which is clubbed with a 60kW/230Nm electric motor. The range is similar to that of the Switch IeV3 at 120km on a single full charge. It takes approximately eight hours with a 3.3kW charger to achieve a 100% charge, while supporting fast charging through a 30kW charger.