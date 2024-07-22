Uttarakhand may reserve government jobs for Agniveers

The Uttarakhand government is considering reserving jobs for Agniveers, who will return after completing four years in the Army, in police and other government departments. According to a government release, a proposal is being finalized to provide these reservations, and a skill development scheme is being prepared to offer employment-related training to Agniveers. The chief minister has directed officials to expedite the preparation of this proposal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that Uttarakhand, being a state where many youths join the Army, will make every effort to employ Agniveers after their four-year service. He stated that the government aims to ensure ample job and employment opportunities for Agniveers within the state. The retired Agniveers will be utilized in various capacities to contribute to the state’s development.

Earlier in the day, during a program, Dhami reiterated his commitment to accommodating Agniveers in various state departments, including the police. On June 15, 2022, he had announced on ‘X’ that Agniveers would be prioritized for these positions. He also mentioned that if necessary, a proposal to enact a law for accommodating Agniveers would be presented to the Cabinet and the assembly.