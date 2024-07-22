Xiaomi launches Mix Fold 4: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 was unveiled in the Chinese market. Price of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB+256GB version and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) for the 16GB+512GB version. The top-end 16GB+1TB variant is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000). It is offered in Black, Gentian Blue Dragon Fibre, and White (translated from Chinese) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. It features a 7.98-inch primary 2K (2,224×2,488 pixels) AMOLED inner display with 3000nits peak brightness. On the outside, there’s a 6.56-inch (1,080×2,520 pixels) AMOLED panel with 240Hz touch sampling rate and 3000nits peak brightness. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It has VC liquid cooling support for thermal management and has a T800H carbon fibre build.

Also Read: Switch Mobility launches new electric light commercial vehicle: Details

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has a Leica-branded rear camera setup with a Summilux lens. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 sensor with support for OIS alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, another 10-megapixel telephoto with 5X optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen house 20-megapixel cameras.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication and an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, it supports two-way satellite communication that allows users to quickly get in touch with the world via satellites in case of emergencies and no access to network. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.