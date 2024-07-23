Asus launches new personal co-pmputer in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: ASUS has launched its new All-in-One PC (AIO) in the Indian market. The PC named ‘ ASUS M3702’ has a Dolby Atmos and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation. The ASUS M3702 personal computer is priced at Rs 60,990. It is available on ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive stores and Amazon.in/Flipkart and offline channels.

The ASUS M3702 supports ASUS Sonic Master for a premium audio experience. The PC is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and a Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 subscription. It

The device sports a 27-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with a 75Hz refresh rate, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. It features a NanoEdge display with an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio.

The display also supports a 100% sRGB colour gamut and 178° wide-view technology. For connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an HDMI-in port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a convenient SD card reader. It also has a 1080p FHD webcam with a physical privacy shutter for secure video calls. The M3702 enhances security with a built-in Kensington lock slot, offering simple and effective physical protection.