At least 55 killed in landslides

Gofa: At least 55 people were killed by in two landslides in southern Ethiopia. The local authorities warned that the deal toll may rise.

.Meskir Mitku, the district general administrator of Gofa district in the Southern Ethiopia region, said women, children and local police were among the dead. ‘There was a heavy rain yesterday night and some people died from a landslide. In the Monday morning, locals, including police, gathered at the site to save those who were affected by the first landslide. That is when the second landslide happened around 10:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) today and those who gathered there died,’ said Kassahun Abayneh, the government spokesperson for Gofa district in the South Ethiopia regional state.

The area has experienced tragic landslides previously, with at least 32 people being killed in 2018 after two separate landslides within a week of each other.