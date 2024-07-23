Budget 2024: Bihar Secures Rs 26,000 Crore for Infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh Gets Rs 15,000 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget, highlighting special allocations for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

For Bihar, she announced a substantial Rs 26,000 crore for road projects, along with plans to establish airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure. Additionally, Bihar will receive the largest share of the tourism budget, with development projects planned for the Vishnupad temple in Gaya, the Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya, and transforming Nalanda and Rajgir into major tourism hubs. These initiatives come as Bihar heads into elections next year, aiming to strengthen the BJP-JDU alliance amidst waning popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In Andhra Pradesh, Sitharaman allocated Rs 15,000 crore for developing Amravati as the state capital, with funding sourced from multilateral agencies. The budget also reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to completing the Polavaram irrigation project and allocated funds for essential infrastructure under the AP Reorganisation Act. Special grants will support industrial development and aid the backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the state’s importance as a key ally in the NDA coalition.