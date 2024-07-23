Budget 2024: Nalanda University Revival, Kashi Temple to Become World-Class Pilgrim Site

In the 2024 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major plans for developing key religious sites in Bihar. The government will fund enhancements to the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor, aiming to boost pilgrimage tourism. The Vishnupad Temple, an ancient Hindu shrine in Gaya, and the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bodh Gaya, hold significant cultural and religious importance for Hindus and Buddhists.

Additionally, Sitharaman unveiled a substantial ?2.66 lakh crore allocation for rural development, targeting infrastructure, healthcare, and education improvements in rural areas. The budget also includes plans to build 3 crore houses under the PM Awas Yojana to benefit both rural and urban populations.

The focus on pilgrimage tourism builds on the enthusiasm from the Ram Mandir project. Bihar will see the development of a corridor similar to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple project, linking the Mahabodhi Temple, Vishnupad Temple, Rajgir, and other significant pilgrimage sites for Hindus and Jains.