Budget 2024: Over ?3 Lakh Crore Allocated for Women and Girls’ Schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday, July 23, that the Union Budget 2024–25 will allocate ?3 lakh crore for programs benefiting women and girls. She highlighted the government’s commitment to encouraging more women to join the workforce by establishing working women’s hostels. Sitharaman emphasized the need to focus on the poor, women, youth, and farmers, reiterating priorities mentioned in the interim budget.

To facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce, the government plans to collaborate with industries to set up hostels for working women and establish creches. This initiative aims to support women in balancing work and family responsibilities. Additionally, the partnership will organize women-specific skilling programs and promote market access for enterprises run by women’s self-help groups (SHGs). These measures are designed to empower women economically and enhance their contributions to the economy, reflecting the government’s broader strategy to uplift marginalized groups and foster inclusive growth.