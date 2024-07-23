Indian Army assists Karnataka authorities amid heavy rains and landslides

In response to severe weather and landslides in Uttar Kannada district, the Indian Army has deployed forces for rescue operations. Continuous heavy rains over the past two weeks have led to multiple landslides, particularly affecting National Highway 66. On 16 July 2024, a major landslide struck Shirur Village in Ankola Taluk, trapping several travelers. To assist, two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) were mobilized on 21 July 2024. These teams, comprising one officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 55 Other Ranks (OR), are dedicated to rescue efforts in the affected areas.

To enhance rescue operations, an additional team from the College of Military Engineering (CME) was deployed on 22 July 2024. This team, consisting of one JCO and two OR, is equipped with the Ferrex Locator 150, a specialized ground penetration radar for detecting individuals trapped under debris. The state government is coordinating closely with the Indian Army, providing necessary equipment and logistical support to ensure efficient and effective operations. The rescue mission is expected to last seven days, during which Army personnel will work tirelessly to locate and extricate trapped individuals, offering immediate medical assistance and relief.

The Indian Army remains dedicated to aiding civil authorities during natural calamities, exemplifying their spirit of service and commitment to citizen welfare. Further updates on the rescue operations will be provided as the situation develops.