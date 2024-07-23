INS Brahmaputra fire: One sailor missing, Rajnath orders Navy chief to act

On the evening of July 21, the Indian Navy’s multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra caught fire while undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The blaze, which caused severe damage to the ship, was eventually brought under control by the next morning with the help of naval firefighters and additional support from the fire brigade.

Commander Vivek Madhwal reported that the frigate has sustained significant damage and is currently listing to one side. Despite efforts to right the ship, it remains tilted. A sailor is missing, and a search is underway to locate him. An investigation into the incident has been ordered by the Indian Navy, and all personnel, except for the missing sailor, have been accounted for.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been briefed by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi about the incident. Singh has directed Admiral Tripathi to take appropriate measures and expressed hopes for the missing sailor’s safety.