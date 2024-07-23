IOC Honors Abhinav Bindra with Olympic Order

On July 22, legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This highest recognition by the IOC celebrates Bindra’s outstanding contributions to the Olympic movement. India’s Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, shared the news on Twitter, applauding Bindra’s significant achievement.

Bindra, India’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist, has been instrumental in promoting sports and supporting athletes through his foundation. At 41, his efforts have significantly shaped the future of Indian athletes. The sports minister posted on X, “Congratulations to Abhinav Bindra on being awarded the Olympic Order for outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement! His achievement fills us with pride and is truly well-deserved.”

The Olympic Order, established in 1975, is the IOC’s highest award for individuals who have shown exceptional merit in the cause of sport or rendered significant services to the Olympic Movement. The award is given in three grades: gold, silver, and bronze, with the gold order typically reserved for heads of state and exceptional circumstances. Notable recipients include athletes like Nadia Comaneci and prominent figures such as Indira Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. Bindra’s award highlights his legacy and enduring impact on sports and Olympic ideals.