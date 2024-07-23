Karnataka Landslide: Missing Woman Found, Search for Arjun Continues on Day 8

The body of a woman swept away by a landslide in Shirur has been recovered in Gokarna, about 12 km away. The deceased is believed to be Sanna Hanumanthappa, and her body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. Hanumanthappa was among the four individuals reported missing after a sudden rise in water levels on the river’s opposite bank. Identification of the body is currently underway.

Efforts to locate Arjun, a Kozhikode resident, and two other individuals missing from the landslide in Shirur resumed on Tuesday morning. Arjun, a truck driver, was crossing National Highway 66 to deliver timber when the landslide occurred in Ankola. Recent reports suggest that Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) has picked up a signal from the river, prompting a focused search to verify if the detected object is the missing truck.

The search operation has intensified, with additional equipment, including a dredger, being brought in to clear sediment from the riverbed. Navy divers will also join the search to assist in locating and recovering the missing individuals.