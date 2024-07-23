Kerala Bank official loses ?47,000 in single click: Here’s how

Scammers are deceiving individuals with fake messages claiming to be from the Motor Vehicle Department, leading to significant financial losses. A bank officer from Kundamangalam, Kozhikode, recently fell victim to this scam, losing approximately ?47,000 after clicking a malicious link. The message, which appeared to be from the RTO office, falsely claimed that the officer needed to pay a fine for speeding and included vehicle details. Upon opening the attached APK file, the officer’s funds were compromised.

The fraudster attempted to access additional bank accounts linked to the officer by sending OTPs, but was unsuccessful due to insufficient funds in those accounts. Despite the ongoing police investigation, the officer has expressed frustration over the slow progress. The police confirm that the investigation is active, but there are concerns about its effectiveness.

Cybercriminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods, such as sending fraudulent messages with harmful APK links, to gain access to victims’ mobile devices and bank accounts. The Motor Vehicle Department warns that they never send violation notices via WhatsApp and only use brief official messages to communicate with registered mobile numbers. They urge the public to be cautious and vigilant to avoid falling victim to such scams.